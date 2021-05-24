menu

COVID-19: Two new infections as active cases drop to 72

COVID-19 update for 24 May | 2 new cases • 11 recoveries • 72 active cases • 1,624 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 474,475

laura_calleja
24 May 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

474,475  doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 180,243 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,017, while total cases registered stand at 30,506.

There are 72 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. 

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,624 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 912,577.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci are expected to address the public at 2pm.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
