Feast processions to be allowed only if permitted by health authorities

The Church has said that feast processions will only be allowed if permitted by the health authorities.

The regulation was listed in the directives issued by the Church for feast celebrations during summer, and which come into effect from today.

Feasts and outdoor activities were stopped as part of wide-ranging mitigation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Church warned that mitigation measures should always be respected during celebrations, insisting the published regulations should not serve as an excuse to hold external activities that require the Curia’s permission.

The regulations state that it will be up to the parish priest to draw up a programme for liturgical celebrations. The programme must be in line with health regulations at the time.

Celebrations must also be held on Sunday or on the feast date.

On celebrations held outside the church building, the regulations state that they should be held if allowed by the health authorities.

The church said that any agreement or regulations with festa organisations have been suspended for the year. “We appeal for cooperation and maturity between the different parties so the feast truly honours our saints.”

Feast organisers are also being urged to cut down on expenses given the lack of financial income due to the pandemic.

The full list of regulations can be accessed here.