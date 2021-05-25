Family of Harmun collapse victim Miriam Pace reach settlement with contractor

The family of the late Miriam Pace have signed a settlement agreement with the contractors of the project MCZMC Developers Limited, that was carrying out excavations nearby their house when it collapsed and killed Miriam Pace.

On behalf of the Pace family, lawyer David Bonello said that by virtue of this settlement agreement, the civil claims brought forward by the Pace family against the developers, the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer are now settled.

Miriam Pace has been found dead beneath the rubble of her house that collapsed on 2 March 2020. Pace's lifeless body was located just after 10pm and extracted from the rubble half-an-hour later by rescuers.

Rescuers had to slowly remove debris from an area indicated by a sniffer dog as the possible location of the victim.

Four persons are facing criminal proceedings in relation to Pace's death. The accused are the architect, site technical officer, contractor of the site that was being developed by Miriam Pace's home, together with a workman.

They are being charged with negligently causing Pace's death - a charge that carries a maximum punishment of four years in jail.

The criminal proceedings against the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer remain unprejudiced, the family's lawer said.