COVID: Four new cases, three recoveries

Malta recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 68, after three recoveries were registered. Total recoveries stand at 30,046.

2,279 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 925,042.

No deaths were recorded.

Till yesterday, 512,214 vaccine doses were administered, of which 316,224 were second doses. 205,221 people are fully vaccinated.