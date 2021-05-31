[WATCH] Malta unveils COVID-19 vaccine certificate online system

A COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be obtained online from tomorrow as government plans to use this to reopen some social activities.

People who receive their second dose of the vaccine will be able to register online but the certificate will only be issued after 14 days have lapsed from the date of the second dose.

The online platform certifikatvaccin.gov.mt will go live at midnight on Monday and people can either download the certificate on their smartphone or have it printed.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Abela urged people to get vaccinated since those in possession of the certificate will be allowed to visit relatives at homes for the elderly inside their room and eventually even take them out.

The certificate will also allow the country to reopen some social activities for those who are vaccinated.

The certificate will enable fully-vaccinated people to remove their mask in public if with someone who is also vaccinated.

Abela said the system Malta is adopting will eventually be part of the EU common vaccine certificate system when this comes into place.

The card with the vaccination details that people are given when getting inoculated does not replace the vaccine certificate.

Giving a breakdown of the vaccine rollout, Fearne confirmed that invitations to children aged between 12 and 15 will be issued after exams are over in June.

However, he added that any parent who feels that their child, for medical reasons, needs to have the vaccine before, can make their claim by sending an email to [email protected]

From tomorrow, travellers to Malta will be denied boarding unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate.

The rules came into force over the past couple of days and will be applicable from 1 June. They also apply to Maltese and residents of Malta returning to the island. Children under five years of age are exempt from the requirements.

515,662 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 208,118 fully vaccinated.

