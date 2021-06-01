PN reverses decision to withdraw from Lands Authority board, nominates Kristy Debono

The Nationalist Party has reversed its decision to withdrawn the Lands Authority board and appointed Kristy Debono as its representative.

By law, the Opposition has a right to nominate its representative to the board but in November 2019, its appointee, Ryan Callus, resigned.

At the time, Callus cited lack of trust in then the Lands Authority CEO James Piscopo and claimed the authority was "captured by the state".

The PN had also lamented that the board had its powers transferred to the CEO. Piscopo has since resigned from the authority.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN said it had voted “with caution” in favour of John Vassallo’s appointment as authority chair when his nomination came before parliament’s public appointments committee.

“The Opposition voted in favour of the nomination to give government the opportunity to improve things at the authority… the Opposition’s new representative on the board will be the voice to ensure that the CEO is divested of his powers and these are transferred back to the board,” the PN said.

The party added that given the authority has new people at its helm and board meetings are held behind closed doors, it felt it wise to be active again on the board.

MP Kristy Debono, who shadows the economy and lands, will be taking up her seat on the board.