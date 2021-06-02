Degiorgios say Cardona funded 2015 plot to kill Daphne, implicate Abela in HSBC heist

The Degiorgio brothers, Alfred ‘il-Fulu’ and George ‘iċ-Ċiniż’, have identified former Labour minister Chris Cardona and sitting minister Carmelo Abela as accomplices in major crimes and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The two men, accused of triggering the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, wrote to the European Commissioner for justice in Brussels, Didier Reynders, protesting the refusal of a presidential pardon in return for information on major crimes, by the Maltese Cabinet, whom they accuse of a conflict of interest.

But in their letter, they detailed the involvement of former PL deputy leader Chris Cardona and current minister Carmelo Abela, in serious heists and a plot to kill Caruana Galizia.

“My clients have been in a position to provide first-hand information to the Police (but were never asked by the Police to provide said information, alas) detailing, amongst others the involvement of the same Dr. Chris Cardona in the original 2015 plot to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia, which plan was never executed for reasons which could have been provided to the Police had my clients’ repeated requests to be listened to were heeded by the Police,” lawyer William Cuschieri wrote in his clients’ letter to the EC.

He also said the brothers can identity an intermediary instructed by Cardona in the original 2015 plot; the time and location of a meeting held with Cardona personally and with his intermediary; the payment Cardona agreed to pay for this plan to be executed and the part payment actually made; Cardona’s involvement in connection with the actual assassination of Caruana Galizia.

The Degiorgios also said they have evidence showing in detail the names and details about both Cardona and Carmelo Abela, and even members of the Malta Police Force, in connection with the attempted heist on HSBC in 2010, which resulted in a shoot-out with the police.

The Degiorgios said they will provide the times and locations of meetings held in the preparation of the planned heist between the masterminds and others, including Cardona and Abela; the planned payments from the stolen cash to be divided amongst all those involved; the confidential information and equipment which Carmelo Abela, who in 2010 was the Insurance officer employed by the HSBC Head Office, provided and was essential for the heist to take place; and the involvement and complicity of then members of the Malta Police Force.

Abela releases statement to police in HSBC heist investigation

“These are just SOME of the concrete informational facts which my clients have been in possession of for some time,” Cuschieri emphasised in his letter.

The Degiorgios have already filed a constitutional case to protest the denial of their pardon by the Cabinet in which Abela sits. “My clients’ requests for a Presidential Pardon have been rejected by the President of Malta acting on the recommendation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Government after advice was tendered by the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police. Contrary to what happened in the cases of the Presidential Pardons granted to Melvin Theuma and Vincent Muscat, the authorities mentioned did not question my clients about the information they hold. No meetings were held and no information was requested,” Cuschieri told Brussels.

The lawyer said it was impossible for the State to fairly assess his clients’ requests.

“My clients are willing to meet your good self or a person of your trust, members of the EUROPOL, the Maltese Prime Minister and members of the press and explain the details of the information they hold as well as their genuine concerns regarding the possibility of existence of a vested interest in protecting the above-mentioned persons,” Cuschieri said.

In comments to The Times Cardona again enied any involvement in the crimes being mentioned. “It’s the same old story... same reaction,” he said. “I deny any involvement whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the plot or execution of the plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia or any involvement in the 2010 HSBC heist.”

Abela also reiterated his denial of any involvement in the matter, saying he had “nothing to hide” and wanted the whole truth to come out. “I have already strongly denied these allegations, which are nothing but blatant lies that started being made by (Nationalist MP and lawyer) Jason Azzopardi some months ago.”

“These alleged killers use the same tactics frequently adopted by the Nationalists, which confirms what I have already stated that the criminals and the PN are in cahoots, intending to attain their respective goals,” Abela said.