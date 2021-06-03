menu

COVID-19: Four new infections, active cases stand at 76

3 June 2021, 12:39pm
by Laura Calleja
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

534,639 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday.

Of which, 221, 595 are people who are fully vaccinated. This means that 51% of over 16s are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,062, while total cases registered stand at 30,557.

There are 76 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

2,799 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 933,864

