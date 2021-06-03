COVID-19: Four new infections, active cases stand at 76
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
534,639 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday.
Of which, 221, 595 are people who are fully vaccinated. This means that 51% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,062, while total cases registered stand at 30,557.
There are 76 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 419.
2,799 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 933,864