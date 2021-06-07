Property sector gets financial aid to promote Malta internationally in newly launched scheme

People working in the property sector who participate in international fairs will have half their costs refunded by government in a newly launched scheme.

The Property Malta Foundation announced on Monday that businesses who advertise the country’s property market internationally, can claim 50% of costs up to €5,000.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said this scheme is another opportunity for Maltese operators to promote their property and services abroad in order to further strengthen the Maltese economy.

Costs may include accommodation, travel tickets and building costs or stand rentals among others.

Property Malta president Sandro Chetcuti said an expression of interest will be issued in the coming days on propertymalta.org for all sector operators committing to participate in international property fairs by 2022.