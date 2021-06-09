COVID-19: One new case, no deaths for 14th consecutive day

On Wednesday, Malta entered its 14th consecutive day without registering any COVID-related deaths, while one new case was detected over the previous day.

With three new recoveries, active cases of COVID-19 stand at 68.

Until Tuesday, 564,718 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, of which 330,970 were a first dose.

So far, 243,252 persons have been fully vaccinated.

1,658 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday, while 945,642 swab tests have been carried out since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 30,573 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak locally, of which 30,086 patients recovered. The death toll stands at 419.