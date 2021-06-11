Elderly tourists visiting Malta in autumn will receive €100 vouchers

Malta is enticing elderly tourists to holiday on the island in autumn by offering them €100 vouchers per person to spend during their stay.

The €1 million scheme was announced on Friday by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and forms part of other incentives intended to boost recovery in the industry.

The new scheme is targeted at tourists aged 65 and over, who book a minimum stay of 15 nights between 15 October and 19 December.

Tour operators will give tourists a barcode upon booking, which can then be redeemed against €100 vouchers from tourist information offices operated by the MTA in Malta. The vouchers can be used in outlets that accept government vouchers.

Bartolo said the scheme was intended to extend the recovery of tourism beyond the summer months by targeting niche categories.

“Studies conducted by the Malta Tourism Authority show that retired tourists generally seek long-term holidays during the shoulder months, which is why we tailored this scheme for them,” the minister said.

He added that the €1 million investment is expected to generate an economic spin-off of €5 million.