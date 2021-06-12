PA asked to explain last-minute recusal in Pembroke project decision

Six eNGOs have asked the Planning Authority to clarify its stand and explain why it advised a last-minute recusal by its representative at the hearing on the controversial db Group project on the former ITS site in Pembroke.

On Thursday the €250 million project – to construct a 12 storey hotel and two 17 and 18 storey residential blocks on the site - was approved by four votes to three, in the face of a chorus of opposition from the local council, environmental groups and residents.

Just seven board members took the decision, after five of their colleagues recused themselves recused themselves due to possible conflicts of interest.

In a statement on Friday, Moviment Graffitti. Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, the Ramblers Association of Malta, Rota, Birdlife and Nature Trust said that their representative, lawyer Annick Bonello, had been advised to recuse herself by the PA at the last moment.

They asked the authority explain to the public why this advice was given at such short notice, depriving their representative of the opportunity to seek legal advice.

The statement goes on to argue that there were no clear provisions under the Development Planning Act, for the representatives to be substituted should he or she be unable to attend a hearing because of recusal or other matters.

Reacting to the decision, the Nationalist Party called for the resignation of the members who chose to recuse themselves. “What took place continues to eat away at the credibility of this board,” said the PN in a statement.