[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia rejects greenwashing label: ‘supreme planning policy being reviewed’

Unfazed by criticism from environmentalists, Aaron Farrugia rejected the suggestion that his government’s commitment to protect the environment is just greenwashing.

The Environment Minister insisted that despite the flak it has received, the Labour government “did not add one inch” to the 2006 development boundaries and did not change the height limitations introduced in 2005.

Farrugia spoke with MaltaToday on the margins of a press conference on Monday in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, where he announced the planting of trees and shrubs along the main avenue.

He said government was investing a lot in urban greening projects and insisted this was necessary to give people green spaces to enjoy.

But when asked whether this was greenwashing the much larger problems at the Planning Authority, Farrugia insisted his government had embarked on a review of several policies.

Only last week, the PA approved by the slimmest of majorities the massive City Centre project proposed by the DB Group on the former ITS site despite the objections of thousands of Pembroke residents. The decision was met with derision by green groups and local councils.

Farrugia appeared unfazed by the criticism. “From those intending to contest the election and wanting to lead this country I have heard nobody say they will change development boundaries, whether to increase or reduce them, or reduce height limitations from those enacted in 2005,” Farrugia said.

Asked whether it was appropriate to justify today’s ills with yesterday’s mistakes, Farrugia insisted that the PA was currently undertaking a review of the supreme planning policy, SPED.

“This will give us the necessary information to plan for the next 50 years… this is how we are planning for the future,” he added without committing to any changes in development boundaries and building heights.

Farrugia defended his track record as environment minister, adding that he was the one to change people within the PA when necessary, amend the fuel stations policy and kick off a review of the rural policy.

“We have to work on a policy of aesthetics and that is what I am doing with the forum on aesthetics… urban conservation areas are protected but outside these there is nothing to regulate… we also introduced buffer zones around scheduled monuments…” the minister said.

However, he underscored the fact that Malta was a country with a high population density and while the government had to continue working to strengthen the economy it had to do so while ensuring protection for the environment.