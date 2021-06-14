COVID: 14 establishments fined for breaking regulations

menu

COVID-19 enforcement continues with 557 fines over past week

14 June 2021, 4:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

14 establishments were fined by enforcement authorities for breaking coronavirus regulation.

Figures published on government administered Facebook page Covid19 Malta showed 5,000 inspections were carried out by authorities in the past week.

Two fines were issued for the organization of mass events, and three people broke quarantine.

538 fines were issued to people who did not observe regulation on masks and the number of people allowed in public.

A total of 557 fines were issued in the past seven days.

