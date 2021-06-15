No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

menu

COVID-19 update for 15 June | 0 new case • 3 recoveries • 51 active cases • 1,526 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 596,074

laura_calleja
15 June 2021, 12:40pm
by Laura Calleja
No new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

596,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 265,090 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,112, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.

There are 51 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,526 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 955,643.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
