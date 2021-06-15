No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday
No new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
596,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 265,090 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,112, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.
There are 51 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 419.
1,526 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 955,643.