No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

596,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 265,090 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,112, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.

There are 51 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,526 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 955,643.