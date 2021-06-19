Zero new COVID-19 cases, Fearne says

Malta’s health authorities announced zero new COVID-19 cases today, for the fourth time in a week.



Speaking on ONE radio this morning, deputy prime minister Chris Fearne said that no new virus cases were detected on Saturday, adding that 80 % of adults in Malta will have received at least one vaccine dose by Sunday.

According to official figures for Saturday published by the health ministry, 3 people recovered in the previous 24 hours, leaving 29 active cases of COVID-19.

No new cases were detected last Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, making this the fourth time in seven days with no new virus cases detected in Malta.

There are currently no COVID-19 patients in hospital, with hospitalisation numbers dropping dramatically since Malta’s vaccination programme was launched.

Malta reached its target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of adults in late May, with Fearne having declared at the time that Malta had “achieved herd immunity.”



Vaccination is currently open to any resident of Malta aged 16 and over. Registration can be done online or via SMS. Authorities are expected to start vaccinating schoolchildren aged 12 and over during the summer holidays.