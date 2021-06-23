Workers in the sun advised to take precaution

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has urged those who work in the sun and heat to take all the necessary measures to prevent health problems that might have serious consequences.

Malta and Gozo are currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures registering between 36-38°C.

The authority advised employers to ensure that the buildings which house their workers have smooth and pale coloured walls to reflect as much heat as possible.

The OHSA also recommended ensuring that heat is reflected off the rooftops and increasing insulation of walls and rooftops. Having buildings also shaded, either through trees or through other shades, would also help.

As to workers who work outside, the authority recommended planning working hours outside the worst sunshine hours, the use of big umbrellas for shade, and wearing hats and sunglasses, among others.

Those interested in reading about the dangers associated with this type of work, the measures to be taken, as well as information on the duty-holders, are invited to look at the OHSA’s guidance document, downloadable for free from the OHSA’s website.