COVID-19: Three new infections, active cases stand at 27
COVID-19 update for 24 June | 3 new cases • 2 recoveries • 27 active cases • 2,271 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 640,729
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
640,729 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 299,151 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,151, while total cases registered stand at 30,598.
There are 27 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,271 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 971,975.