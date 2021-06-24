menu

COVID-19: Three new infections, active cases stand at 27

24 June 2021, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

640,729 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 299,151 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,151, while total cases registered stand at 30,598.

There are 27 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,271 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 971,975.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
