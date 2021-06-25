Safi escape attempt lands man stay in prison

An attempt to escape from detention has landed a man a stay in prison instead.

20-year-old Sohag Molla from Bangladesh appeared before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning, accused of escaping from the Safi detention centre, where he was being held pending repatriation to Bangladesh.

While being escorted to a medical appointment, Molla, still in handcuffs, had tried to escape the police. He was found a short while later in the Luqa area.

Inspector Melvin Camilleri arraigned the man, accusing him of escaping from lawful custody during the night of 23 June.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace appointed legal aid to the accused, told the court the man would be pleading guilty to the charge.

The court warned the accused that the punishment ranged from six months to one year in prison and gave him time to reconsider his guilty plea. Molla, however, confirmed his plea.

The court, in view of Molla’s admission of guilt, duly confirmed, found him guilty as charged and condemned him to six months in prison. The court was told that when Bangladesh sends Malta Molla’s documents, a repatriation flight will be organised for him.