Opposition leader says greylisting is Labour government’s fault

The Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has pinned Malta’s FATF greylisting on the Labour government.

“It is clear, by their own admission, that being greylisted was Labour’s fault”, Grech said.

Grech was interviewed on party radio station NET FM, following the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to greylist Malta on Wednesday.

The opposition leader moved away from his unity-calling rhetoric following the decision during his initial reaction last Wednesday.

He said that despite the legislative reforms carried out over the last 18 months, the Prime Minister had not taken the decisions which the country needed such as the Electrogas contract and the retention of former finance minister Edward Scicluna as Central Bank governor.

“When you see Abela taking these decisions, you have to conclude that, despite all the new regulations, our country lacks credibility – and that is all Labour’s fault, including that of Robert Abela”, Grech said.

He said that only a Nationalist government can rebuild the country’s credibility, insisting there is no quick fix to the issue. “In no way where we – neither the party, nor the MPs, nor the leaders – the ones who destroyed our reputation.”

He also said government lacked the “courage and strength” to reach out to the PN for help, after the opposition’s request for national task-force to get Malta off the greylist was turned down.

“Where we need a mature and humble leader, we have a government which is being stubborn and uninterested in accepting the help of others to solve the problem”, he said.

He said the PN is fully focused on saving the country’s financial services, and will continue meeting with stakeholders.

Grech said that in his parliamentary address tomorrow, he will be speaking about the importance of getting Malta off the greylist.

COVID-19

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, Grech said the opposition has been vindicated in calling for more COVID-19 measures, such as additional screening at the country’s borders, with such measures now being introduced.

He also welcomed the United Kingdom’s inclusion of Malta on its travel greenlist, but warned people must remain cautious, while adhering to measures, in light of more tourist arrivals.

"I hope the numbers will continue to be low, but we have to work together as a country," he said.