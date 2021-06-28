menu

New SUV car fleet for police Rapid Intervention Unit

New SUV vehicles for police Rapid Intervention Unit have larger engine capacity, can navigate rough terrain and come equipped with a specialised weapons storage

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2021, 5:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The RIU fleet has been boosted by 20 SUV vehicles at a cost of €900,000
The RIU fleet has been boosted by 20 SUV vehicles at a cost of €900,000

The police’s Rapid Intervention Unit’s car fleet has been upgraded with 20 new vehicles that are equipped to meet the demands of this specialised patrol unit.

The fleet was unveiled on Monday by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

The four-wheel drive Hyundai SUV’s have been upgraded to make the vehicles safer for RIU officers. A barrier shield has been installed between the front and back seats, to ensure any arrested persons have no access to the officers driving the car.

The cars also have a larger engine capacity than previously used vehicles.

The back seats have also been changed to a polycarbonate material, making them easier to wash, while the car’s trunk has also been fitted with a case for primary weapons like shotguns and rifles which are carried around by RIU officers on patrol.

The cars are equipped with a shield that prevents an arrested person from having access to the front officers
The cars are equipped with a shield that prevents an arrested person from having access to the front officers

The new fleet of vehicles, and their upgrading, cost €900,000.

The cars have been fitted with a crash detection alarm, to inform the police control room if an accident happens.

Gafà said the police corps has sustained its commitment towards ensuring consistent investment in its human resources.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà
Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà

“We have carried out a €3 million investment towards upgrading our fleet of vehicles in the last four years. We have also introduced body cams, and are currently working on a new headquarters at Ta’ Kandja,” he said. The new HQ will have a fitness centre, office space, dormitories and a garage.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said government is committed towards continuing its investment in the corps. “Our aim is to equip our police officers with the best tools to ensure the safety of our country,” he said.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.