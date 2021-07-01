Unemployment remained stable in May at 3.7%

Unemployment in May stood on par with the previous month at 3.7% but edged downwards by 0.8% from May last year, figures out today show.

The National Statistics Office said the number of unemployed persons stood at 10,105. The male unemployment rate stood at 3.7% while that for females stood at 3.6%, both down 0.1% from the previous month.

The youth (15 to 24) unemployment rate during May was 7.4%, while that for the 25 to 74-year-olds stood at 3.3%.