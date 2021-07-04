Sex and socialism: Dom’s bedroom secrets

Unprecedented access to his personal memoirs and confidants have given us Mark Montebello’s biography of the man behind Mintoff – Dom – granting us passage into a secret world.

In a one-of-kind biography of Labour’s ‘salvatur’ entitled The Tail That Wagged The Dog, Montebello has given Mintoff, the fiery, anti-colonial, anti-clerical, patriarch of Maltese socialism, back to the people: as a human being, prone to existential frailties and fears, as a man of imperfection striving as much as possible to stray away from the fall, a man of action trying to keep death away from the door with every word uttered, every single burst of energy, every single political action.

But this door into the mind of the energetic, intransigent, mean, stingy, iron-fisted, Oxford-educated, socialist visionary, is bringing home the personal life of Dom, a man of excessive self-regard: as with his fixation for health, sports and daily swimming, so was his quest for power and his command of public adoration coupled with a craving for female attention, variety and passion. Brinkmanship-Dom, Dom the risk-taker, the challenger... how could monogamy even exist in this psychological bandwidth?

In a four-page special in MaltaToday on Sunday we document excerpts from Montebello’s biography on the life of Dom at home, with his long-suffering wife Moyra.

Montebello displays the contrast between the unassuming, humble and pious Moyra and Dom the great pretender, larger than life but “the all-too-human Dom nearly nobody could know”. In the forthcoming years of his marriage and his immersion into a lucrative profession and full-time politics, together with his sporting passions, Mintoff’s brash and domineering attitude was part of family life at The Olives in Tarxien.

“Moyra might have merely put her husband’s bullying down to culture... she was an extremely gentle person. However, her husband’s attitude was not only a question of sternness. At time sit was also the mystifying way with which Dom dealt with his wife and daughters, keeping them on edge lest they peeved him in any way. ‘It was as if living in the shadow of a volcano’, one of his daughters affirmed graphically many years later. He rarely if ever commended them.”

“Anything could irritate him or trigger off his fury... Moyra never shouted back. She loved him dearly, and it was nigh impossible for the terrified children to comprehend why she put up with him while he went into these terrible invectives, incessantly bellowing from wherever he was, downstairs or upstairs. Though the bullying was habitually more verbal than physical, sometimes Dom did indeed go as far as striking his wife, very often by kicking her hard. Moyra only cried her eyes out. She crept to some corner and wept alone to herself. Sometimes, at night, perhaps when her forbearance was at its limit, she broke down beside her elder daughter’s bed.

“Moyra could not have been happy...”

She would leave Dom again in years to come, returning after promises from him. But as Montebello makes out clearly, Dom’s political battles in these years and in the 1970s, created a severe strain on family life. “Dom very often seemed to value work ore than [Moyra]. Subsequent to her daughters’ departure to England, especially between 1963 and 1966, Moyra was terribly lonely. Her husband’s chronic infidelity, which must have been all too obvious to her did not help. Dom could easily cherry-pick from the hundreds of adoring women who flocked to his meetings quite ready to indulge his every bidding. And he did.”

