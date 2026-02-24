Malta Bankers Association appoints Izabela Banas as Deputy Chair

The Malta Bankers Association (MBA) has appointed Izabela Banas as its new Deputy Chair, succeeding Henry Schmeltzer, following his departure from MeDirect Bank (Malta) p.l.c. (MDB). Schmeltzer had served in the role since June 2022 after being re-elected in June 2024.

The MBA extended its thanks to Henry Schmeltzer for his years of service to the Maltese banking community and for his commitment to advancing the Association’s objectives, both in his capacity as Deputy Chair and as a highly engaged member of the MBA Board. The Association wishes him well and trusts that the sector will continue to leverage on his extensive knowledge and experience in the years ahead.

Banas is the Group Chief Financial Officer at MDB. She brings over 25 years of experience in finance within large international corporations, including 18 years in financial services. Banas joined MDB Group as Group Chief Financial Officer in June 2024 and was formally appointed MDB’s Board in September 2024.

Prior to joining MDB Group, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Bank of Valletta and previously as CFO of HSBC Private Bank. Her earlier career includes senior finance leadership roles at Credit Suisse, Willis Towers Watson and General Electric. She is also a Certified Lean Sigma Black Belt.