COVID-19: 96 new infections, as active cases rise to 252

laura_calleja
9 July 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja

96 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

The health authorities did not release any details on the new cases when asked by MaltaToday.

700,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 346,739 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,851, while total cases registered stand at 30,851.

There are 252 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,903 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,009,413.

