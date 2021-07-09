COVID-19: 96 new infections, as active cases rise to 252
96 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.
The health authorities did not release any details on the new cases when asked by MaltaToday.
700,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 346,739 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,851, while total cases registered stand at 30,851.
There are 252 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,903 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,009,413.
