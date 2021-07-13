COVID-19: Malta starts mobile vaccination centres

Residents of Malta and Gozo who have not yet been vaccinated can book an appointment with the health services for their COVID-19 vaccine as from 19 July onwards.

The vaccination centres are: Malta: Gateway Hall, University of Malta, Monday-Saturday, 8:30am-3pm; Gozo, Gozo Conference & Expo Centre, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-3pm.

Children under 16 years of age who will be vaccinated without an appointment, must provide an identification document and be accompanied by one parent to give consent to the vaccination.

A mobile unit for vaccination will be present in various localities according to a schedule yet to be published, to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible.

Those who wish to be vaccinated must present their identity card, or other documentation proving they are residents of Malta, such as a utility bill or employment contract.