COVID-19: Malta starts mobile vaccination centres
Residents of Malta and Gozo not yet vaccinated can book appointment and present employment contract or utility bill as proof of residence
Residents of Malta and Gozo who have not yet been vaccinated can book an appointment with the health services for their COVID-19 vaccine as from 19 July onwards.
The vaccination centres are: Malta: Gateway Hall, University of Malta, Monday-Saturday, 8:30am-3pm; Gozo, Gozo Conference & Expo Centre, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-3pm.
Children under 16 years of age who will be vaccinated without an appointment, must provide an identification document and be accompanied by one parent to give consent to the vaccination.
A mobile unit for vaccination will be present in various localities according to a schedule yet to be published, to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible.
Those who wish to be vaccinated must present their identity card, or other documentation proving they are residents of Malta, such as a utility bill or employment contract.