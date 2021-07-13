COVID: 154 new infections recorded on Tuesday

154 new COVID cases were registered on Tuesday, health ministry Facebook page Sahha announced.

Active cases have now shot up to 782, after six recoveries were registered.

3,353 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,021,801.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Till yesterday, 709,131 vaccine doses were administered, of which 373,349 were a first dose. 351,395 people are fully vaccinated.

The bulletin did not give details on the cases.