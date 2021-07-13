[LIVE] Girl, 5, dies while positive with COVID but cause of death still unclear

The Health Authorities are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl who died while testing positive to COVID-19.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the girl died on Saturday, having developed a fever on Friday. She was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital in critical condition, and was intubated and put on a ventilator.

She was administered CPR, but died shortly after.

The five-year-old was not attending summer school.

Fearne said that a magisterial inquiry into her death is currently under way. Should the death be attributed to COVID-19, it would be the 421st coronavirus fatality of the pandemic.

Breakdown of cases

Giving a breakdown of this week’s new cases, the health minister said only 15% of active cases are Maltese citizens, with the majority being foreigners.

“The Indian variant is in the community,” he said. “Vaccines are the best protection against the variant.”

Active cases have shot up to 782 after 154 new cases were recorded on Tuesday from 3,353 swab tests.

He said the majority of active cases are under 30s.

Fearne also said that there are currently seven patients in hospital, but only one is in the ITU. He was not vaccinated.

22 Delta (Indian) variants have been detected, but the figure does not take in consideration recent cases due to the genome sequencing, which takes a number of days to be carried out.

The minister said that 84% of the adult population has received the first vaccine dose, while 80% are fully vaccinated.

The breakdown of the vaccines is as follows: Pfizer/BioNTech (60% of all vaccines administered), AstraZeneca (25%), Moderna (8%) and Johnson & Johnson (7%).

He also said that as of next Monday, walk-in vaccination clinics around Malta, and a mobile clinic will be open to the public. Anyone without an appointment can get the jab.

Restrictions

After the health minister announced new restrictions last Friday, he said that the legal notice will be published in the coming hours.

Fearne also defended the decision, which has sparked criticism from the European Commission for being “discriminatory”.

He said that while the majority of citizens are vaccinated, it was important to ensure that anyone entering Malta is similarly protected.