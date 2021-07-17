Man seriously injured in Attard traffic accident

A 41-year-old man from Marsascala was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Mdina when the Subaru Sambar he was driving was in an accident with a Seat Arona car being driven by a 28-year-old man from Zurrieq.

The accident happened on Friday at around 4.30pm.

A medical team and the Civil Protection Department provided assistance and the casualty was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Dr Gabriella Vella was informed of the case and is conducting an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.