Man seriously injured in Attard traffic accident

A 41-year-old man from Marsascala was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Mdina Road, Attard

Last updated on 17 July 2021, 8:34am
by David Lindsay

A 41-year-old man from Marsascala was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Mdina when the Subaru Sambar he was driving was in an accident with a Seat Arona car being driven by a 28-year-old man from Zurrieq.

The accident happened on Friday at around 4.30pm.

A medical team and the Civil Protection Department provided assistance and the casualty was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Dr Gabriella Vella was informed of the case and is conducting an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Lindsay is a European affairs correspondent. He has held editorial positions at the ...
