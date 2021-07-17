COVID-19: 206 new cases, 17 in hospital and one in ICU; average age is 27

Malta registered 206 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly down from the 235 cases reported on Friday, according to figures published by the Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stands at 1,642 after five recoveries were registered over the last 24 hours.

4,373 swab tests were carried out between Friday and Saturday.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the previous day's cases, the Health Ministry said that from the 235 cases reported on Friday, 178 of them were fund in 10- to 39-year-olds, with an average age of 27.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, there are currently 17 patients being treated for the ailment at Mater Dei Hospital, including one patient who is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Up until yesterday, a total of 721,415 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta. The figures show that 355,883 people are now fully vaccinated, while 381,764 are on their first dose – making for a grand total of 721.415 total vaccines having been administered.