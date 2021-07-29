Medical students, faculty distance themselves from vaccine-hesitant students

The Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA) and the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery have dissociated themselves from the opinion of medical students who have voiced resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement on Thursday, the MMSA said that it was in support of the current vaccination program, saying that it reiterated its position in favour of vaccinations and dissociated itself from the opinion of any medical students who have voiced resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The overwhelming majority of MMSA’s 700+ members recognise the strong scientific evidence supporting the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and efficacious tools which are key to fighting the current pandemic,” the association said.

It said that almost all medical students are vaccinated, and many have been administering COVID-19 vaccines.

MMSA said that it had shown support for vaccinations on multiple occasions through social media campaigns, debunking misconceptions, and the launch of a policy paper showing the importance of vaccinations.

Similarly, the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery said that while it acknowledged that students have a right to express their personal views, it does not reflect their position.

The faculty said that it “disassociates itself from the personal opinion(s) of its students and declares that such statements do not reflect the position of the Faculty”, adding that the vaccine has been proven to be an effective mechanism to control the spread of COVID-19, and limit severity.

“On the basis of scientific research and evidence-based medicine, the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery strongly encourages the public to be vaccinated,” the faculty said.