COVID-19: 111 new cases and 199 recoveries

111 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths stands at 423, with no new deaths reported.

Active cases stand at 1,972 after 199 recoveries were registered.

36 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for COVID-19. Of which one is currently in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 33-years-old.

3,693 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,087,183.

Until yesterday, 755,655 vaccine doses were administered, of which 398,444 were first doses. 379,016 people are fully vaccinated.