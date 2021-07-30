PBS announces new station TVM News+

Mark Sammut, the executive chairperson of the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS), has announced the launch of TVM News+, a station that will be replacing TVM 2.

From the 27 September, it will be broadcasting news on a more frequent basis, sports, documentaries, discussions, and kids and culture programs. This channel will air much more content by in-house productions.

Sammut said that the PBS was never afraid of change and it was vital that they adapt, in order to deliver the best quality possible to the viewer.

The channel will be aired alongside, but not in competition with, their existing channel TVM which will now become the PBS "entertainment channel", with many new in-house productions to be launched.

He also announced an expression of interest for the design of the logo and identity of TVM, with submissions to be made until 18 August.

Minister Carmelo Abela referred to this reform as a starting point of a new phase in public broadcasting.

Abela mentioned that last September, the government allocated PBS €30 million over a five year period.

These funds will guarantee better quality of service, and they will also aid PBS in modernising the product offered to the public, he said.

The online new portal will be also revamped as part of this rebranding process.

He remarked that “the editorial independence of PBS should be always protected, but as the only shareholder of the company, the government is obliged to help the PBS financially and structurally”.

According to Abela, the PBS is also committed to deliver a more inclusive and accessible service to all, with subtitles and audio files being provided for its programs.