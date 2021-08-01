COVID-19: MTA draws up seated mass event rules for three major events this September

The Malta Tourism Authority has drawn up rules for three seated mass events being planned for September: Joseph Calleja in Concert (3 September), the BBC Orchestra in Concert (24 September) and Pete Tong Malta Classics with the Heritage Orchestra (28 September).

Concert-goers will first need to purchase their tickets from the respective ticketing platform for the event 9in question.

A voucher with a unique barcode will then be sent by email to the client.

48 hours before each of the events, eight ‘Voucher Accreditation hubs’ will be set up around Malta.

Concert-goers will need visit the Voucher Accreditation hub they selected when they purchased their ticket, bring along their respective voucher for the specific event, a Malta-recognised Vaccine Certificate and an ID card or passport.

After verification of the documents, the voucher for the event will be exchanged for an RFID (Radio-frequency identification) wristband, which cannot be removed until the end of the event. The RFID will also ensure that contact tracing information is gathered as the wristband is linked to the wearers’ personal details.

Once a person has their wristband scanned at the entry point, the organiser will be able to identify who actually attended the event and to which bubble they were allocated.

As for the bubbles, there are two options for the organisers: bubbles with a maximum of 330 people with a two-metre all-around distance between each group (seating groups of two, three, four and six), or bubbles of 250 people and a four-metre all-around distance between each group.

Each bubble will have a dedicated gate, dedicated queuing, as well as dedicated mobile toilets. Downloading of the COVID AlertMalta app will be mandatory for the attendees.

Regulations