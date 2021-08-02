COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase to 37, 64 new cases registered

64 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths stands at 423, with no new deaths reported.

Active cases stand at 1,609 after 168 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations increased by five, with 37 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Of which five is currently in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 34-years-old.

2,762 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,096,806.

Until yesterday, 760,417 vaccine doses were administered, of which 399,724 were first doses. 382,825 people are fully vaccinated.