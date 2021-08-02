Three-month-old baby among rescued migrants

A three-month-old baby was among a group of migrants rescued by the crew of the Ocean Viking on Sunday evening, SOS Mediteranee said.

The humanitarian organisation said the baby was with 106 people on an overcrowded wooden boat that was in distress in Malta’s search and rescue region.

The marine traffic website VesselFinder showed that the Ocean Viking was midway between Lampedusa and Malta on Monday at noon but according to its tracks, the rescue is understood to have happened south of Lampedusa, off the Tunisian coast.

The Ocean Viking now has 555 survivors on board after it was involved in other sea rescues in the region. It is unclear where the vessel will disembark the migrants.