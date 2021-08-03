COVID-19: 69 new cases and 134 recoveries

69 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths stands at 423, with no new deaths reported.

Active cases stand at 1,544 after 134 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations decreased by five, with 31 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Of which five is currently in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 34-years-old.

3,157 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,099,963.

Until yesterday, 762,832 vaccine doses were administered, of which 400,760 were first doses. 385,049 people are fully vaccinated.