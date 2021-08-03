Malta reached record electricity usage on Monday

The demand for electricity on Monday reached a record 561MW, an increase of 6% when compared to the highest ever rate registered of 510MW in July 2019.

Enemalta said the demand for electricity has been on the rise since the first heatwave of the year at the end of last June.

Last month, demand reached 536MW, surpassing the July 2019 record.

High temperatures, approaching the mid-40s, are expected to last up until at least Thursday of this week.

When compared to last year, the demand for electricity increased by 7.7% in the first seven months of the year.

“This significant increase in demand over the past weeks, together with the high temperatures caused damages on the low-voltage network, which effected a number of Enemalta clients in different localities,” Enemalta said.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused, reassuring people that it is doing its utmost to reduce power outage durations.

“The duration of the outage varies according to the type of the fault. Resultantly, electricity supply is restored in a matter of minutes in some cases, while in others, it takes longer. When possible, Enemalta deploys generators to substations to mitigate inconveniences whilst repairs are underway,” it said.

The company said investments have already been carried out in distribution networks to reduce incidences of interruptions.

“In 2020 Enemalta invested €12 million, while so far this year it invested €6 million in its distribution network. Thanks to the investment made in recent years by Enemalta as part of its programme to automate its substations, many of these interruptions were resolved in a relatively short time,” the company said.

Enemalta reminded its clients that its customer care service is available 24/7 on 80072224.