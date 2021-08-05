[WATCH] Energy Minister says frequent power cuts are 'unacceptable'

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has said frequent power cuts are “unacceptable” and instructed Enemalta to address weaknesses in the distribution system.

She said the outages, which at times lasted hours on end, were with the distribution network and not the generation of electricity.

“It is not a question of supply, but a question of distribution, where we have low voltages in certain areas, which need to be addressed as quickly as possible,” she said.

Dalli was replying to journalists after the past couple of weeks saw various localities hit by frequent power cuts throughout the day and night. The outages come during a period of intense heat that has hit the islands.

“The issue is evident in a number of localities, and for me the situation is unacceptable,” Dalli said. “I understand people’s frustration, especially during a heatwave.”

Consumer backlash over a series of scheduled maintenance works that would have necessitated further electricity cuts forced Enemalta to postpone the works earlier this week.

Dalli said that she has communicated directly with Enemalta to draw up a plan to identify where the issues lie, so that they are resolved.

“In recent months government has invested €130 million in the distribution of energy, but it is clear that it was not enough... We have to continue this investment,” Dalli said.

The Nationalist Party also said the power cuts are a result of the government’s lack of investment in the distribution network, with spokesperson Ryan Callus saying the Labour government’s policy on the sector only means “darkness and heat.”

