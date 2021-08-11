Temperature will rise to 42°C as mass of hot air from Algeria sweeps over the Mediterranean

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 42°C on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Office issuing a red alert warning as the Central Mediterranean bakes in hot weather.

The intense heat is caused by a mass of high pressure that extends from Algeria to the Central Mediterranean, the Met Office said.

The temperature is expected to feel 43°C with northwesterly winds of between force two and three and a UV Index of 10.

In parts of neighbouring Sicily, weather forecasters say temperatures could rise to as much as 47°C.

However, the Met Office at Malta International Airport is forecasting that from Thursday, temperatures will be expected to drop with highs of 35°C, which however will still feel like 38°C.

Friday should see highs of 32°C, which feel 35°C, with a wind speed of between force two and three and a UV Index of 9.

The weekend should see highs of between 32°C and 34°C which will feel between 34°C and 36°C. The wind speed will also be between two and three, with a UV Index of 9.

Keep protected from the heat

The public has been advised to stay out of the heat by avoiding unnecessary exposure to the sun, especially between 10am and 4pm, and stay in the coolest parts of the home and work.

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate recommends drinking water regularly to make up for water loss in the body during the heatwave.

High temperatures cause water to be lost from the body at quick rates, resulting in dehydration. They can also lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Everyone is prone to high heat levels, but older people, babies and young children, people with chronic conditions, and physically active people are advised to take extra caution.