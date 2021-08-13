COVID-19: 101 new cases reported, hospitalisations drop to 36

101 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths is 429 after no new deaths were registered.

Active cases stand at 723 after 119 recoveries were registered.

36 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 42-years-old.

3,597 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,133,384.

Until yesterday, 782,600 vaccine doses were administered, of which 407,171 were first doses. 403,015 people are fully vaccinated.