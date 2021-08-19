Judge who has to decide on Yorgen Fenech’s bail bought boat from his father; Jason Azzopardi writes to Chief Justice

A judge who has to decide whether murder suspect Yorgen Fenech gets bail had bought a yacht from the accused’s father amid doubts over his impartiality.

Judge Giovanni Grixti bought the 50ft motor yacht, Spensierata, from Fenech’s father, George, in 2008 when he was already a magistrate.

The transfer certificate was published on Facebook by Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Wednesday, Grixti, who was presiding the criminal court, heard bail submissions and is expected to give his decree today.

The revelation has prompted parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi to bring the information to the attention of the Chief Justice in a letter sent this morning.

Azzopardi noted that Grixti used to consort regularly with Ninu Fenech, an uncle to Yorgen Fenech, at least up to 2012.

Azzopardi also said that Grixti’s decision to hear bail submissions yesterday was in breach of judicial procedures given that the Attorney General was asked to submit his reply at a time when the acts of the case were still at the magistrate’s court.

Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the murder of Daphna Caruna Galizia.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General issued a bill of indictment against Fenech, asking for life imprisonment.

