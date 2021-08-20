COVID-19: 51 new cases, hospitalisations increase by four

51 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 435.

Active cases stand at 641 after 53 recoveries were registered.

36 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,125 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,156,019.

Until yesterday, 789,540 vaccine doses were administered, of which 410,087 were first doses. 408,010 people are fully vaccinated.