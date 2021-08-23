COVID-19: 57 new cases, 37 recoveries

57 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 436.

Active cases stand at 687 after 37 recoveries were registered.

39 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

2,656 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,164,947.

Until yesterday, 791,292 vaccine doses were administered, of which 410,884 were first doses. 409,183 people are fully vaccinated.