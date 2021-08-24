Colin Galea tried killing himself before going back to prison – Peppi Azzopardi

Former prison inmate Colin Galea, who died on 17 August eight days after a suicide attempt inside the Corradino Correctional Facilitry, had self-harmed and overdosed after finding out he was going to be sent to prison a second time.

Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi posted a photo of Galea’s harrowing self-harm wounds to Facebook on Tuesday, writing that Galea cut his arms after finding out that he will be going back to prison.

Azzopardi claimed that two days before going to prison, he was taken to hospital by ambulance due an overdose. “These acts are clear signs that Colin was screaming for help,” Azzopardi said. “Colin was scared of going back to prison because two years prior he was already in there and he couldn’t stand the cruelty. He even tried killing himself in prison two years ago.”

Shortly after announcing that there had been a suicide attempt in prison, the Home Affairs Ministry announced that it will set up a board to review suicide prevention measures at the facility.

Galea’s suicide attempt was the second of the year. In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide and died three weeks later in hospital.

The CCF administration has been under pressure over the past few years as a result of the number of deaths among inmates and the iron fist adopted by prison director Alex Dalli, a former military colonel.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can use the free-of-charge service offered by SOS Malta on the website kellimni.com or alternatively call 179.