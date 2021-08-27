Attacks on journalists an attempt to weaken fourth pillar of democracy - IĠM

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has condemned recent attacks on journalists and bloggers in what it describes as a "clear attempt to weaken the fourth pillar of the country's democracy".

"The use of technology to impersonate journalists to influence them in the course of their duties is not only despicable but outright dangerous," the institute said, referring to recent spoof emails impersonating blogger Manuel Delia.

MaltaToday was among several newsrooms that received these spoof emails implying that Delia is mentally ill and on medication. The most recent email speaks about Yorgen Fenech's charges for possessing weapons and ammunition without a licence.

The email reads that "well-informed sources have told this website that it is a premeditated plan to put Yorgen Fenech in a bad light", with a link to the spoof website masquerading as Manuel Delia's blog.

IĠM further mentioned recent comments made by blogger Simon Mercieca on Times of Malta assistant editor Matthew Xuereb, who is also IĠM president.

Mercieca claimed that Xuereb made use of a fake Facebook profile to hit out at ordinary people. Xuereb had denied setting up a fake profile and even reported the matter to the police.

"Like all other journalists, [Matthew Xuereb and Manuel Delia] should be allowed to work in an environment that allows them to carry out their work without hindrance, fear or intimidation," the institute added.

It urged journalists to report any threats or intimidation to the police, "who should offer journalists full protection".