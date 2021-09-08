PN wants Gozitans to decide on tunnel

Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar has said that Gozitans, through a referendum, should be the ones to decide on whether the tunnel project goes ahead.

Speaking during a press conference in Gozo, the MP said the step towards building the tunnel is a “decisive and irreversible” one, and so the project should be democratised.

“This is the only way Gozo should take this critical step forward,” he said.

Nationalist spokesperson Peter Agius said the party is still open to considering a wider discussion on the issue.

“We are aware of the potential impact on Manikata and other northern towns, hence why the PN proposals foresee that the impact assessment studies cover the Maltese entry point as well,” he said.

Agius also said a PN government would be investing in two new ships, that would be added to the existing fleet.

Also in attendance, Nationalist MP Joseph Ellis said a PN government would be looking to “invest substantially” in the Mgarr harbour, so that it continues to cater for the needs of Gozitans.