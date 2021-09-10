Health ministry warns industrial action by nurses’ union could impact operations

Updated at 9:49am with MUMN statement

Industrial action order by the Malta Union of Nurses and Midwives (MUMN) within the department which sterilises medical instruments used in operating theatres could affect or postpone operations, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The Ministry for Health is in continuous discussion with MUMN to end these industrial actions at the earliest,” the ministry said.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a spokesperson for the union said that the industrial action was related to ongoing negotiations of the collective agreement for decontamination and sterilisation technicians.

MUMN said it currently represents over 60 technicians in this field.

The union said the pay was shamefully low and needed to be readdressed. It also pointed out that negotiations with the health ministry began over three months ago and that there was ample time for the situation to be addressed.

However, the union said that there was currently a stalemate, and as a result, the directives were issued.