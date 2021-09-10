Women are on Malta electoral commission after legal changes

The President George Vella has approved the new Electoral Commission members.

Four out of 10 commission members are females, after the introduction of the Gender Corrective Mechanism approved by parliament earlier this year.

The changes make it mandatory that at a minimum, four members should be women and four should be male.

Four former members of the electoral commission have retained their place: Mario Callus, Salvu Sant, Victor Scerri and Joseph Scicluna.

Veronique Dalli, Dianne Galea, Melanie Mizzi and Marion Portelli are the new female members, while Richard Dimech and Angelito Sciberras are the new male members.

Joe Camilleri will be Principle Electoral Commissioner.

The new electoral commission has a term of three years, and so will be overseeing the upcoming general election.