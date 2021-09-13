Melita to reimburse charges on calls made to Afghanistan during August Taliban takeover

Melita Limited will be reimbursing all charges on calls made by its customers to Afghanistan during August, including a 4% excise duty applicable to mobile customers.

Almost 100 Melita customers will be eligible for the reimbursement, have made such calls throughout last month.

"In view of the situation that developed in Afghanistan we hope that this small gesture has helped our customers with friends and family in Afghanistan to remain in contact," said Melita's Mobile Product Manager Charles Karakas.

Any Melita customers who have queries or concerns with regards to contacting loved ones in Afghanistan can contact the company's customer care via its social media channels or official website melita.com.

Last month, Taliban fighters took back control of Afghanistan 20 years after they were ousted from power by a US-led military coalition.

The group took the Afghan capital Kabul unopposed on 16 August and declared the creation of an Islamic emirate.

